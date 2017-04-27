Loading...
KL military dispose of 120kg of drugs value RM2.59m

PORT DICKSON, 20 Apr ― The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) of a Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent currently likely off 120 kilogrammes of several forms of drugs value RM2.59 million by high-technology methods, during a association named Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd here.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief, Datuk Mazlan Lazim pronounced a box apparatus were those stored between 2001 and 2014 that concerned cases whose trials had been resolved in court.

“Today we fake team-work with this association to use their services as they have a apparatus and imagination in a ordering of scheduled apparatus for us to dispose off a drugs.

“The drugs to be likely off are heroin, ganja and methaphetamine that will use high record incinerators that would guarantee a environment,” he told reporters during a handing over rite of a drug box apparatus by a Kuala Lumpur JSJN to Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd executive Khalid Bahsoon, here.

Commenting further, Mazlan pronounced a box apparatus had to be likely off and could not be kept for too prolonged as they acted a jeopardy to a crew manning a store for a box apparatus besides avoiding offences concerning integrity. ― Bernama

