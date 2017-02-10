File design display a Hindu advocate selecting coconuts to be used as offerings during a Thaipusam celebrations.Traders there pronounced they had no choice though to boost their prices of coconuts as suppliers were charging them more. — Picture by K.E. Ooi PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — It looks like coconuts are apropos a wanting and costly commodity as Thaipusam draws near.

After Penang and Ipoh — dual renouned Thaipusam venues besides Batu Caves — found it formidable to get coconuts, devotees and traders in a Klang Valley are angry of a same problem.

It would seem there is deficient supply to accommodate a demand.

Wholesaler Norliah Md Isa, 64, who trades during a Selayang indiscriminate market, pronounced she did not have adequate batch to accommodate a mandate of business this year.

“My retailer used to give me 1,500 coconuts daily, though now we accept about 1,200, infrequently even fewer, since of a floods,” she said.

Norliah gets her supply from Kuala Selangor, that she sells for RM1.35 each.

She pronounced nonetheless her business picked adult over a final dual days since of Thaipusam, it had been formidable to accommodate a demand.

Malay Mail also went to a markets in Sentul and Chow Kit and found a prices of coconuts had increasing by as most as 80 sen each.

Traders there pronounced they had no choice though to boost their prices as suppliers were charging them more.

At a Chow Kit market, Lee Yen Sen pronounced he was offered coconuts during RM2 any compared to RM1.50 recently.

“When suppliers lift their prices, we also have to do so,’’ pronounced Lee, 35, who has been in a business for 12 years. He gets his supply from Sabak Bernam.

“The continue plays a role. Continuous sleet in some states led to a shortage.” Sulaiman Yaakob, 45, who sells coconuts during Sentul market, pronounced he was usually means to supply 20,000 to his business for Thaipusam this year compared to 40,000 final year.

“I used to sell a coconut for RM2.20 final November. we have no choice though to boost a cost by 10 sen as a cost is too most to bear,” added Sulaiman, who gets his supply from Selangor, Perak, Johor and Malacca.

Comments

comments