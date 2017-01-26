BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 23 — Three policemen were slashed by a knife-wielding enthusiast of a distraction and sports opening in Jalan Pasar in an try to shun a slight crime check on Saturday.

The 56-year-old examiner and dual constables, aged 22 and 26, postulated injuries to a arms and legs. They were certified during Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Seberang Prai Tengah military arch Supt Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid reliable a occurrence and pronounced military had identified a suspect.

“We looked for him during his final famous address, though he was not there. We will continue efforts to locate him,” he said.

Police suggested a think had prior annals for incest and burglary reported in a district.

The occurrence unfolded shortly after a policemen entered a premises during about 11.30pm, and speckled 3 people, including a woman, during a games appurtenance working suspiciously.

They approached a suspects and asked for their marker cards.

The contingent were systematic to accompany a policemen to a circuitously military hire for a urine exam when one of them incited assertive and attempted to rush around a categorical door.

The policemen managed to get reason of a man, though he drew out a blade and slashed a neck of a officer.

The other dual policemen, who attempted to allocate a blade and detain a suspect, were slashed on a thigh and arm.

The think afterwards ran into a premises and was pronounced to have transient by a roof of a building, while another masculine think transient during a scuffle.

The 31-year-old lady was after arrested to support investigations.

Checks suggested she had a drug-related record and was underneath a change of drugs during a time of a incident.

Nik Ros pronounced military would obtain a remand sequence for a woman.

The box is being investigated underneath Section 307 of a Penal Code for attempted murder.

Comments

comments