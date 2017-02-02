KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Intercity sight services to a south, that were disrupted given Wednesday, have been entirely restored.

KTMB Corporate Communications Unit in a matter here today, however, pronounced a trains would be behind somewhat since they would have to delayed finished during a widen that had caused a disruption.

“However, as for a easterly seashore route, a services have not been easy and a conditions has been done worse with a latest landslide occurring during KM259 between Kuala Lipis-Chegar Perah,” pronounced a statement.

Following a development, trains No. 26 and No. 27 (Tumpat-JB Sentral-Tumpat) are usually means to work on a JB Sentral-Jerantut and Kuala Krai-Tumpat routes.

The matter pronounced convey services would be supposing for a Jerantut-Kuala Krai route.

The East Coast Shuttle Train (Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang-Dabong-Kuala Krai-Tumpat) is usually means to work on a Kuala Krai-Tumpat route.

Passengers wishing to pause their journeys are authorised for refunds, a matter added.

More information can be performed by job KTMB during 03-22671200 or the central website during www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama

