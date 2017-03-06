KUNAK, Feb 27 ― Police have incarcerated dual group believed to be concerned in creation and offered fish bombs.

District military arch Supt Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir in a matter here today, pronounced special bend crew nabbed a 25-year-old male during Kampung Kunak Tiga during 7.05pm final night after he attempted to rush when approached.

“He had a pouch found to enclose 25kg of urea believed to be for creation fish bomb, and could not explain because he was carrying it,” he said.

He pronounced following a suspect’s arrest, military raided dual houses during a coastal encampment during Kampung Air Kunak Tiga during 2.30am this morning.

“Kunak Criminal Investigation Department and Special Task Force crew had to wade by above-knee high H2O to strech a place as villagers had private a overpass heading to it to keep off authorities,” he said.

Nasaruddin pronounced military nabbed a second suspect, a Filipino in his 30s, and seized a ‘fish bomb’ and other outfit for creation fish bomb. ― Bernama

