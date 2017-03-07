The new process is to assistance revoke a series of jobless locals following a downsizing, restructuring and rightsizing of a several companies’ operation, influenced by a slack of a oil and gas sector. — Reuters picLABUAN, Mar 4 — Member of Parliament for Labuan Datuk Rozman Isli has called on employers in a oil and gas-related zone (OG) to practice a process of ‘First in Last out’ (FILO) in a practice and manpower formulation for locals in Labuan.

“The process means to give priority of practice event (First In) to locals in Labuan, and if a association resorts to retrenchment or lay-off due to a downsizing exercise, let a internal Labuan be a last.

“With a domestic mercantile vigour after a island’s heavily contingent oil and gas zone is badly hit, we wish a OG employers handling on a island to deliver a FILO process to assistance locals in Labuan,” he pronounced during a press discussion here today.

Rozman pronounced a stream mercantile slack on a island was over a government’s control, and efforts are in a cards to spin around a island’s economy with concentration on a some-more tolerable zone of tourism.

He pronounced a series of meetings were hold with several sovereign ministries to find ways and strategies to assistance boost a mercantile activities on a island generally in a tourism sector.

“What we are doing now is to safeguard a tiny projects to continue as this will assistance beget income to internal traders and urge suppliers’ turnover,” he said.

Rozman, who is also Labuan Corporation chairman, pronounced as this year would still be a severe time for a people on a island generally a business community, he urged a people to be some-more advantageous in spending and to sojourn prolific during work.

“We strongly wish a economy will miscarry finish of this year, and be behind on lane subsequent year.

“We will continue to urge a connectivity of a island to couple it to other cities and countries in a future, in a bid to captivate in internal and unfamiliar investors and one of that is to spin a Labuan Airport into a Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) to offer a East Asia region,” he said. — Bernama

