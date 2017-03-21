Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng gestures as he speaks to a media, on Dec 5, 2013. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 14 — The miss of growth in a Federal Territory of Labuan is a glance of Penang’s destiny if it were to be federalised, pronounced Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim pronounced Labuan’s miss of growth was lifted in Parliament yesterday by Kalabakan MP Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh.

“An Umno MP questioned because there was no growth for Labuan and asked because compartment today, Labuan remained a same notwithstanding being a sovereign territory,” he pronounced in a press discussion during his bureau today.

He pronounced this showed that Putrajaya could not keep a promises, not even to Sabah that is a Barisan Nasional state.

“This is because Penangites are smart, if we demeanour during a we Love Penang Run, some-more than 10,000 came out to support to uncover that they adore Penang and deserted a sovereign domain idea,” he said.

Lim pronounced a state supervision will organize a second we Love Penang Run, this time in Butterworth, on Apr 9 with an aim of attracting 5,000 participants.

The we Love Penang run was partial of a state’s we Love Penang debate launched in response to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s suggestions for Penang be done a sovereign domain final month.

