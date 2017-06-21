Affendi pronounced a aircraft did not have a black box for a confidence of atmosphere force operations. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKEMAMAN, Jun 19 — The miss of a black box on a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Hawk 108 warrior jet that crashed final Thursday poses one of a biggest hurdles in collating justification and questioning a tragedy, says RMAF Chief Gen Datuk Seri Affendi Buang.

“Most existent RMAF aircraft do not have a black box, and a RMAF has a possess process to establish a means of a crash.

“When a thing like this (Hawk 108 warrior jet crash) occurs, it poses a plea to us to inspect a case. Thank God, a RMAF managed to collect early justification by radar detectors,” he told reporters after inspecting a pile-up site during Kampung Yak Yah in Chukai here.

On how prolonged it would take to mislay a aircraft’s categorical physique from a ground, Affendi pronounced it was approaching to take about dual to 3 days.

Meanwhile, a RMAF arch pronounced a aircraft was believed to have depressed during high speed formed on a low hole combined by a impact on a ground.

“At a moment, a RMAF can't guess a abyss of a hole. Therefore, we have called in experts from a Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence (STRIDE) to inspect a muddy aspect of a pile-up site and establish a means of a crash,” he added.

He pronounced troops and military crew were posted during a pile-up site round-the-clock to forestall trespassers and justification from being compromised.

Meanwhile, a Bernama consult during a site saw crew carrying out inquisitive works amid a sharp smell of jet fuel.

On a standing of other Hawk 108 and 208 aircraft in a fleet, Affendi pronounced a RMAF had dangling a operations of a dual forms of aircraft, tentative a pile-up investigation.

Thursday’s pile-up claimed a lives of dual atmosphere force pilots, Major Hasri Zahari, 31, and Major Yazmi Mohamed Yusof, 39.

The aircraft had taken off from a Kuantan Air Base during 11am before there was a communication cut-off about half-an-hour later.

The bodies of both victims were found during 2.30pm in a Kampung Yak Yah forested engulf on a same day. — Bernama

