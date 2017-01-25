SABAK BERNAM, Jan 17 — Sungai Besar Member of Parliament, Budiman Mohd Zohdi has described a late Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik as a renowned and one-in-a-million kind of leader.
He pronounced a genocide of a Sungai Air Tawar representative was also a good detriment to a people in Sungai Air Tawar and a surrounding areas.
“We’re in low startle over his genocide as he and we attended a same programme here final Sunday.
“He did not demeanour like someone who was sick…we’ve mislaid a rarely renowned and soft-spoken leader,” he told reporters here today.
Kamarol Zaki, 58, was found comatose during his home during about 8am by his special partner Mohd Sufaat Salimin and was after reliable to have died of a heart attack.
Budiman, who is also Sungai Panjang assemblyman, pronounced Kamarol Zaki was an receptive celebrity and well-liked by a people in his constituency.
“His domestic (career) was really colourful…his receptive demeanour and (friendly) celebrity done him well-accepted by a people.
“On interest of Selangor Barisan Nasional, we wish to extend my deepest condolences to a family of a Kamarol Zaki,” he said.
Permatang representative Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak described Kamarol Zaki as a really low-profile politician who was dedicated to his duties, generally during a state legislative public sittings.
He pronounced a side of Kamarol Zaki who was well-liked by his friends and electorate in a constituency, could be seen when people alive a Ar Rahmaniah Mosque in Sungai Air Tawar here for a wake prayers this afternoon.
“Hopefully, his good efforts would be continued by a Sabak Bernam Umno Division and exercise whatever promises he (Kamarol Zaki) had affianced for a constituency,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kajang representative Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pronounced a genocide of Kamarol Zaki was intolerable as a male was really accessible and companionable to only about anyone.
“I mostly burst jokes to him during a state legislative public sitting, observant that he would fit a check as BN Selangor antithesis arch and asked him to take a post,” she said. — Bernama