The physique of Sungai Air Tawar representative Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik was taken to be buried during a Muslim tomb in Sungai Air Tawar after wake prayers during Masjid Ar Rahmaniah, Sabak Bernam, Jan 17, 2017. — Bernama picSABAK BERNAM, Jan 17 — Sungai Besar Member of Parliament, Budiman Mohd Zohdi has described a late Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik as a renowned and one-in-a-million kind of leader.

He pronounced a genocide of a Sungai Air Tawar representative was also a good detriment to a people in Sungai Air Tawar and a surrounding areas.

“We’re in low startle over his genocide as he and we attended a same programme here final Sunday.

“He did not demeanour like someone who was sick…we’ve mislaid a rarely renowned and soft-spoken leader,” he told reporters here today. Sungai Air Tawar state representative Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik, 58 upheld divided during his house, Jan 17, 2017. — Bernama pic

Kamarol Zaki, 58, was found comatose during his home during about 8am by his special partner Mohd Sufaat Salimin and was after reliable to have died of a heart attack.

Budiman, who is also Sungai Panjang assemblyman, pronounced Kamarol Zaki was an receptive celebrity and well-liked by a people in his constituency.

“His domestic (career) was really colourful…his receptive demeanour and (friendly) celebrity done him well-accepted by a people.

“On interest of Selangor Barisan Nasional, we wish to extend my deepest condolences to a family of a Kamarol Zaki,” he said.

Permatang representative Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak described Kamarol Zaki as a really low-profile politician who was dedicated to his duties, generally during a state legislative public sittings.

He pronounced a side of Kamarol Zaki who was well-liked by his friends and electorate in a constituency, could be seen when people alive a Ar Rahmaniah Mosque in Sungai Air Tawar here for a wake prayers this afternoon.

“Hopefully, his good efforts would be continued by a Sabak Bernam Umno Division and exercise whatever promises he (Kamarol Zaki) had affianced for a constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kajang representative Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pronounced a genocide of Kamarol Zaki was intolerable as a male was really accessible and companionable to only about anyone.

“I mostly burst jokes to him during a state legislative public sitting, observant that he would fit a check as BN Selangor antithesis arch and asked him to take a post,” she said. — Bernama

