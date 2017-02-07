PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 ― The late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba will posthumously be conferred a Darjah Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah (SUMW) award, that carries a “Datuk Seri Utama” title, in and with a 2017 Federal Territory Day today.

Abdul Ghafar, who was Malaysia’s sixth Deputy Prime Minister and hold a bureau from May 10, 1986 to Oct 15, 1993, heads a list of 375 recipients of awards, honours and medals in and with a celebration.

Another target of a SUMW endowment is former Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal.

Mohamad Zabidi hold a post from Mar 15, 2013 to Dec 31 final year.

Nineteen people will accept a Darjah Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, that carries a pretension “Datuk Seri”.

They are Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan; Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani; Prime Minister’s Department emissary secretary-general (Cabinet), Datuk Mazidah Abdul Majid; Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohd Radzi; International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Jayasiri Jayasena; Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azhar Yahaya.

The other recipients of a SMW endowment are Lembaga Tabung Haji organisation handling executive and arch executive officer (CEO) Datuk Johan Abdullah; Barisan Nasional Supreme Council executive secretary Datuk Abu Khamis; Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia Syariah Advisory Council authority Datuk Abu Hassan Din Al-Hafiz.

CRSC Holdings Bhd authority Datuk Low Wui Keong; Malaysia Building Society Bhd boss and CEO Datuk Ahmad Zaini Othman; Al Rajhi Banking Investment Corporation (M) Bhd authority Datuk Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani.

Prime Minister’s Department communications confidant to a Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Farid Ridzuan; Malaysian Punjabi Chambers of Commerce and Industries president, Datuk Daljit Singh Gurudeb Singh; Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party president, Datuk R.S Thanenthiran.

PA Resources Sdn Bhd eccentric non-executive chairman, Datuk Lau Kuan Kam; Datuk Chiau Beng Teik of Midas Property Sdn Bhd; Wangsa Maju Umno Division arch Datuk Mohd Shafei Abdullah; Bukit Bendera Umno Division arch Datuk Ahmad Ismail.

Seventy-six people will accept a Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) endowment that carries a pretension “Datuk”.

Among them are Women, Family and Community Development Ministry secretary-general Dr Rose Lena Lazemi; Tourism and Culture Ministry emissary secretary-general (Management) Dr Junaida Lee Abdullah; Federal Territories (FT) Ministry emissary secretary-general (Management and Socio-Economic), Rosida Jaafar.

Other recipients of a PMW endowment are FT Ministry Socio-Economic Development Division secretary M Noor Azman Taib; Health Ministry Principal Director of Oral Health, Dr Noor Aliyah Ismail; Aset Kayamas ubiquitous manager Lee Chan Kuen.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) honorary-secretary Ng Chin Chai; Assistant National Chief Scout Commissioner, Zakran Abd Manan; Labuan Umno clamp chief, Khalid A. Ghani; FT Umno Youth arch Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii; Labuan MIC arch Ramasamy Rengasamy; Penang MCA Youth arch Lee Beng Seng; and Makkal Osai Sdn Bhd handling executive (MD), Sunther Subramaniam.

Thirty-two people will be celebrated with a Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), 75 a Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 76 a Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 95 a Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) medals.

One of a recipients of a JMW is reverend Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah. National doubles span Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, who clinched a china award during a 2016 Rio Olympics, as good as badminton coach, Jeremy Gan Wye Teck are among a KMW recipients.

Among those who will accept a AMW embody Malaysian Cartoonists Club boss Mohd Desa Omar and TV3 personality, Azwaliza Azman.

Two Putrajaya-based photographers, namely Chai Wai Chuen of Sin Chew Media Corporation Bhd and Mohd Zaki Amiruddin from Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd will be among those to accept a PPW.

Joining them is singer Datin Naszriah Ngasri, popularly famous as Anne Ngasri, who is also Bukit Bintang Umno Puteri chief. ― Bernama

