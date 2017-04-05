Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) settled that a government’s preference to rectify a Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 was formed on inhabitant interest. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Apr 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi currently settled that a government’s preference to rectify a Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 or Act 164 was formed on inhabitant interest.

Responding to a idea by Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria for a preference to be withdrawn, Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, pronounced he reputable a views voiced and fatwa (edict) released before on a matter.

“However, as settled by a Dewan Rakyat Speaker (Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia), we would perspective this as inhabitant seductiveness being above other interests.

“We wish that whatever preference done by a government, it would be noticed with an open heart. We honour all religions and a rights of all races, and a government’s preference is formed altogether on inhabitant interest,” he told a media during his revisit to The International Modern Arabic School, here.

Yesterday, Harussani had reportedly pronounced that amendments to Act 164 were in dispute with a Federal Constitution and Islamic rulings, and also seen as belittling and disrespecting Islam.

The Perak mufti pronounced a second reading of a check to rectify a Act, approaching to take place this week, was also in dispute with a 87th National Fatwa Committee Muzakarah (Discussion) in June, 2009.

He pronounced a cabinet had motionless that when a associate had converted to Islam, a couple’s underage children’s sacrament would automatically be Islam.

Therefore, he said, a amendments that settled that when a associate converted to Islam and divorce occurred, and that their children’s eremite standing could usually be altered on reaching a age of 18 and with a agree of both parents, were opposite a fatwa and Islamic law.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced he would plead a matter with Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is obliged for tabling a amendments to Act 164. — Bernama

