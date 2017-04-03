Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, who spin 67 in October, is going on a imperative retirement finish of this month. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Mar 27 — It was a touching impulse for Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria on his final sitting on a Federal Court dais currently when dual lawyers bade him farewell in an open court.

Before a start of a initial justice move for today, lawyers T. Jegadeeson, who was Kedah and Perlis Bar authority between 2000 and 2004, and S. Indran gave some interruption difference to Justice Arifin.

Jegadeeson, 60, commended Justice Arifin for being a decider with good spirit and always providing opportunities for lawyers to be heard.

“I had a pleasure of appearing before Your Lordship when we was in Alor Setar, Kedah, where your Lordship was a High Court decider then. You were a really good listener and hear parties in a justice cases with open mind,” he said.

Outside a court, Jegadeeson pronounced Justice Arifin was a really warning decider and could immediately recognize a indicate of law and would “hit a spike on a head”.

Indran, a counsel who represented an appellant in another polite suit, wished Justice Arifin a happy retirement and pronounced that they would positively missed him and wished him all a best.

He pronounced whatever a outcome of a court’s decision, parties concerned were always given a event to be listened and it was a pleasure to seem before him.

Justice Arifin responded by observant it was heartening to hear a difference of praises for him.

He pronounced he had served a series of years during a dais and hoped that he had aspired lawyers to grasp identical achievements he done in his career as a decider and Chief Justice. — Bernama

