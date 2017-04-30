Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pronounced currently PPBM members who are worried with a care are giveaway to leave a antithesis party. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, April, 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pronounced currently Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members who are worried with a care are giveaway to leave a antithesis party.

The party’s authority pronounced PPBM was not going to force anyone to stay and forked that multiplication heads won’t indispensably be possibilities for a 14th ubiquitous election.

“If we are not happy with how thing are finished in PPBM, we are giveaway to leave.

“Also bear in mind that usually possibilities that are deliberate as winnable will be contesting in a subsequent election,” Dr Mahathir told a news conference.

Dr Mahathir’s matter comes after a first member of PPBM, Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman, announced final Wednesday that he was withdrawal a celebration headed by former emissary primary apportion Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin given he has mislaid certainty in a leadership, accusing them of jostling for power.

He also denied a news news observant that a multiplication chief’s position in Johor was offering to an particular for RM250,000.

“Yes, we have to pay, though a remuneration is usually RM4 (membership fee) though given it is a bad party, we will not contend no if we wish to compensate more,” Dr Mahathir said.

On chair negotiations, he said, PPBM and Pakatan Harapan have nonetheless to reason talks on a matter.

Comments

comments