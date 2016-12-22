Counter Terrorism crew catch dual of a suspects during national raids recently. — Picture by Royal Malaysian Police

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Police are zooming into a university in Shah Alam following a arrests of dual people over their links with Islamic State (IS).

The duo, both foreigners, were among 7 nabbed by a Special Branch Counter Terrorism section in apart raids in new weeks.

They had designed to conflict an general propagandize in Kuala Lumpur.

Police sources suggested they were questioning Universiti Antarabangsa Al-Madinah in Shah Alam as they had incorporated topics compelling extremism in their syllabus.

“We are gripping tighten tabs on some of a lecturers who we trust are compelling extremism. We are also questioning if there are some-more (IS) members in a university,” a source said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a dual university students, aged between 20 and 30, had designed to launch an conflict on a general propagandize after one of them had attempted to obtain “sensitive confidence information” of a institution.

“The third think had been arrested by Middle Eastern authorities in 2010 over his impasse in al-Qaeda,” Khalid pronounced yesterday.

The contingent were deported to their nation of start on Nov 22 and 23.

The fourth foreigner, a 26-year-old bureau user who worked in Johor, was arrested on Dec 8. He designed to launch attacks in Myanmar, and had smuggled weapons into Poso, Indonesia.

The locals nabbed were:

· A 35-year-old seat bureau workman — arrested on Nov 16 in Kota Kinabalu for being a member of a internal apprehension cell.

· A self-employed 24-year-old — picked adult on Nov 26 in Malacca for receiving orders from IS belligerent Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi. He also performed instructions on how to make bombs and makeshift bomb devices.

· A 24-year-old lorry motorist — incarcerated on Dec 16 for melancholy on Facebook to launch attacks on party outlets.

All suspects are being investigated underneath a Penal Code and a Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for terrorism-related activities.

Comments

comments