Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar visits a families of a victims in a lethal bicycle pile-up in Johor Baru Feb 18, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants a occurrence in that 8 teen cyclists was killed after a automobile ploughed into them here this morning, be a doctrine to parents.

“The upheld will not come back, let them go, this is also a doctrine to relatives not to concede their children go out during night.

“Let them (children) cry, rather than us. we also had a son who had upheld on never to come back, if we am sad, we as relatives to a victims contingency be some-more so. This is my advice,” he told a families of victims in front of a Sultanah Aminah mortuary here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also pronounced relatives contingency guard a movements and activities of their children and not concede them to play in dangerous areas.

The Sultan afterwards voiced his condolences to a next-of-kins of a victims and was seen wiping divided tears.

Also benefaction was a Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum Imam, Masri Sapiran who shouted prayers.

In a occurrence during Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, beside a Mahmoodiah cemetrey, nearby here, early this morning, a automobile driven by a 22-year-old woman, ploughed into a organisation of cyclists murdering 8 masculine teenagers while 8 were injured, dual critically.

All a harmed were being treated during a Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

According to sources, 17 personnel, including a dilettante alloy and 4 medical officers and other support staff, were concerned in a post-mortems of a 8 who were killed in a accident.

It is learnt, family members and next-of-kins of a victims started to accumulate in front of a mortuary as early as 7am. — Bernama

