Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai pronounced MCA will margin 50 per cent new faces during a subsequent ubiquitous election. ― Bernama picTANGKAK, Jun 18 — MCA possibilities for a 14th General Election (GE14) will contain 50 per cent new faces, pronounced a boss Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Without naming a tangible series of new faces, he pronounced a altogether list of possibilities would be shortlisted before a final preference is made.

“What is to be endorsed here is that when MCA selects candidates, we do not do so since they are good friends, cronies and so on.

“However, we control a investigate and are regulating systematic methods to find intensity possibilities to competition in any area,” he told reporters after opening a Ledang MCA multiplication annual ubiquitous meeting, here today.

Meanwhile, Liow, who is also a Transport Minister, called DAP a celebration that has no beliefs following a actions in new years, including creation U-turns and personification on improper perceptions.

“They don’t caring about whatever plan they use, even pawning their beliefs only to win votes. This domestic character is really dangerous and catastrophic to multitude and the country,” he added. — Bernama

