MCA’s Datuk Michael Chong explained that several women are employed by a loan sharks specifically to lift out this task, and pronounced it was a crafty plan as defaulters immediately compensate adult to equivocate ‘losing face’. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Loan sharks are promulgation provocatively-dressed women to defaulters’ workplaces as a ploy to get them to repay their debt, according to MCA’s Datuk Michael Chong.

In a New Straits Times report, the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department pronounced a tactic has increasingly been used in a past dual to 3 years.

“What would your colleagues or employers consider when they see a flattering immature lady in a brief dress watchful in a bureau or accepting area to see you?

“It can be intensely embarrassing, even before they contend they are from a debt-collection agency. If they don’t deliver themselves, or worse a loan sharks send a opposite women each day, everybody would consider that a steal was carrying one or some-more marital affairs,” he said.

He also claimed that final year alone, his dialect saw over 639 complaints opposite loan sharks involving some RM59 million.

