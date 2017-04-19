Look for me in Malaysia, Dr Zakir Naik tells India

Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik (centred) is graphic during a ‘IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik’ eventuality in Kuala Lumpur, Apr 16, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik told a Indian supervision currently to locate him in Malaysia amid a skeleton to find Interpol assistance in a terrorism review opposite him.

Dr Zakir indicted a Indian authorities of practicing double standards, labelling a examine as a “coward investigation”.

“Such a doormat investigation, they have got no guts. If they wish to face to face speak me, afterwards come over here and talk. Come to a neutral ground,” he pronounced to reporters during a press discussion hold after a “Istimak event of Dr Zakir Naik with 150 Malaysian Muslim Intellectuals” today.

Dr Zakir pronounced that he is not peaceful to benefaction himself before India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), claiming that instances of abuse are abundant among Muslim activists.

“I told them that I’m prepared to be interviewed on Skype, phone and video conferencing. If we go there, they will woe me.

“So, because should we go there? They have finished that to other Muslims and I’ve got proof.”

Yesterday, Times of India reported that a NIA had motionless to find a Red Corner Notice, aiming during curbing his movements out of Saudi Arabia after several summons for him to seem before a authorities were ignored.

The news pronounced Zakir had been frequently travelling to Malaysia and Indonesia from Saudi Arabia.

He allegedly fled to Saudi Arabia after investigations were commenced on him and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation, for apprehension propaganda.

