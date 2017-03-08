According to online recruitment hulk Jobstreet.com in a Job Outlook Survey 2017, Malaysian companies are looking to fill some 2,000 IT vacancies in different sectors this year. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 4 — In Malaysia, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) workers series somewhat some-more than 200,000 now and this accounts for only 1.4 per cent of a altogether workforce in a country.

As some-more sectors welcome new technologies, this leaves a lot of room for expansion and businesses looking to enhance are on a surveillance to sinecure again.

Whether you’re uninformed out of propagandize or looking to switch companies, here’s some simple information we gathered that might assistance we in your search.

Positions and income scale

According to online recruitment hulk Jobstreet.com in a Job Outlook Survey 2017, Malaysian companies are looking to fill some 2,000 IT vacancies in different sectors this year.

Among a positions advertised online are for IT youth and comparison executives, network engineers and IT managers.

Be it during a production attention or other support services, some companies are peaceful to compensate adult to RM12,000 for a manager with a applicable set of skills and about 5 years operative experience.

Qualifications

While high schoolers might be interested, a existence is that many companies wish employees who are means to work with minimal training. This means a smallest of dual years operative knowledge for a youth or comparison executive position and during slightest a diploma in any IT discipline.

While foe will be abundant with such simple qualifications, Jobstreet nation manager Chook Yuh Yng speedy those with diploma education to take adult aloft certificates that can support to propel his or her career growth.

“Maybe a grade for those with a diploma and a master for those with a grade qualification,” she told Malay Mail Online.

One of a many common grade programmes offering by several universities in a nation is a Bachelor of Information Technology.

How to ascent your skills

According to a outline of a march by creditable universities, possibilities with such gift will be means to request technique and algorithms to solve IT-related problems while utilising suitable softwares.

The generation might change between 3 to 5 years between part-time and full-time students while a price ranges between RM50,000 and RM60,000.

As for those in a some-more comparison purpose with during slightest a grade qualification, a Master of Computer Science in Applied Computing can be a suitable course.

“The purpose of a programme is to yield modernized training in mechanism scholarship to ready students for positions in attention and supervision and for serve connoisseur study.

“In addition, students will be concerned in investigate with Computer Science and Information Technology Faculty, and this investigate will outcome in a physique of work estimable of a topic or dissertation,” Universiti Malaya settled in a outline for this march on a website.

Multilingual pursuit hunters will of march have an corner over their rivals as some companies do demeanour for employees proficient in languages other than Bahasa Malaysia and English, generally Chinese languages yet this is not customarily a imperative requirement.

