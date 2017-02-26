Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Lorry attendant sent to gallows for drug trafficking

By   /  February 26, 2017  /  Comments Off on Lorry attendant sent to gallows for drug trafficking

    Print       Email

MUAR, Feb 19 — A lorry attendant was condemned to genocide by a High Court here currently after he was found guilty of drug trafficking during Taman Puteri, Kluang nearby here final year.

Judicial commissioner Muhammad Jamil Hussin meted down a judgment on R.  Karuppu Samy, 36, after a counterclaim unsuccessful to lift any reasonable doubts on a prosecution’s case.

Muhammad Jamil, in his ruling, pronounced a accused’s matter that he was not wakeful of a existence of a black box containing a drugs was clearly a denial.

The indicted was charged with trafficking in cannabis weighing 657 grams in a residence during No 46, Jalan Sutera 2/6, Taman Puteri, Kluang nearby here during 12.10am on Mar 20 final year.

He was charged underneath Section 39B(1)(a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act that carries a genocide judgment on conviction.

A sum of 12 charge witnesses and dual counterclaim witnesses testified during a trial.

The charge was conducted by emissary open prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi while a indicted was represented by warn Salmi Hamdan Sabran. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on February 26, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 26, 2017 @ 3:11 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Chemical arms used to kill Jong-nam not found in Malaysia, emissary health apportion says

Read More →