Despite a decline, Malaysia stays in a tip 25 many rival nations among 63 economies, including Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, a US, and a Netherlands. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 1 — Investor view towards Malaysia’s economy stays total notwithstanding a country’s competitiveness ranking slipping 5 notches to 24th position, Sunway University’s Business School Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng said.

He pronounced a ranking would not have many evident impact, generally among investors, be it internal or foreign, given their view was driven some-more by short-term factors such as expansion prospects and stream mercantile and financial conditions.

“The regard is over a longer tenure given a erosion of a competitiveness factors is eventually related to a decrease in productivity, investment and expansion potential,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia slipped to 24th position from a 19th position in a World Competitiveness Yearbook 2017 gathered by The Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Centre formed in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The news showed that Malaysia had softened in comparison indicators for a economy such as expenditure tax, batch marketplace capitalisation, and genuine sum domestic product (GDP) growth.

Yeah pronounced higher-ranked countries, over time, would attract aloft domestic and unfamiliar investment, given their softened underlying business and investment meridian and conditions.

While Malaysia’s mercantile and competitiveness fundamentals might have softened in new years, other countries are relocating forward during a faster pace.

“To keep up, we will have to accelerate a doing of a several mutation programmes and be confidant to residence entrenched problems and constructional issues that have detained a open and private sectors from handling during a aloft potency and capability level,” he added.

Last year, Malaysia’s work capability grew 3.5 per cent to RM78,218 from RM75,548 in 2015, mostly contributed by aloft capability turn in a production and services sector, that softened 1.4 per cent to RM106,647 and 2.8 per cent to RM68,166, respectively. — Bernama

