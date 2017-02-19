According to Abdul Aziz (centre), these doctors had authorized a mandatory PSV health screening applications for a drivers though conducting a mandatory full medical health checks. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — Seven doctors and one hospital partner here have been arrested in an “express health check” prick by anti-corruption officials.

Penang Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban pronounced 6 of a doctors were trustworthy to private clinics while one is a supervision doctor.

The doctors are believed to be partial of a associate of during slightest 7 clinics charity “express” medical check ups to drivers who are renewing or requesting for a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence.

“At about 3pm yesterday, we raided 7 clinics located during opposite locations in Batu Ferringhi, Gelugor, Perai, Bukit Mertajam and Pekan Lama along with dual other private kiosks and premises,” he told a press discussion this morning.

The solitary supervision alloy arrested happened to be station in for his father during a clinic.

“We also arrested a 41-year-old hospital partner and dual runners during yesterday’s raid,” he said.

All of those arrested are between a ages of 32 and 74.

He pronounced they have been monitoring a 7 clinics given final December.

It is learnt that a clinics were charity a “express” health checks for between RM5 and RM30 each.

“We are incompetent to guess how many business they had though we found 1,259 hospital profits that we trust could be for a health checks,” he said.

He combined that initial doubt of one of a doctors suggested that a clinics have been charity a demonstrate health checks in a past decade.

Abdul Aziz also believed that a services were widespread by word of mouth and a clinics will usually take in those referred by train and cab drivers who were their customers.

“We have a list of those who had used this use and given a investigations started in December, we found that this use is no tip to cab and train drivers,” he said.

He stressed that this “express” health checks can lead to critical consequences generally when train and cab drivers with health issues were given a purify check of health.

On a dual private premises and kiosks they had also raided, he pronounced a dual runners were believed to be charity feign authorized and sealed health screening papers to train and cab drivers though them wanting to go to a clinic.

Abdul Aziz pronounced they seized 1,600 Road Transport Department (RTD) health screening forms from a dual premises where 700 were already sealed by names of self-existent doctors and stamped. They also seized 1,259 feign hospital receipts.

“Based on a investigations, we trust a clinics and a runners have been charity this use between 4 to 10 years, this is because they are so renouned among train and cab drivers,” he said.

All 9 arrested have been remanded this morning.

They will be investigated underneath Section 18 of a MACC Act 2009 for providing papers such as profits that are fake or contains fake sum with goal to mistreat a principle.

