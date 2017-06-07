MACC would take movement opposite 4 men, including 3 with a pretension ‘Datuk’, for allegedly abusing a mild underneath their charge, pronounced a arch commissioner. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jun 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will take movement opposite 4 men, including 3 with a pretension “Datuk”, for allegedly abusing a mild underneath their assign in a entrance days.

MACC arch commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad when commenting on reports associated to abuse of energy in a mild pronounced : “Wait for a MACC to take movement shortly.”

Asked if a 4 group would be arrested or remanded in a few days, Dzulkifli , though vouchsafing a cat out of a bag, answered : “Insya Allah”.

It was reported a men, many of them being house members of a mild of a government-linked association (GLC), had allegedly abused their position to not usually deliver their possess multi-level selling (MLM) complement in a cooperative, though also technically force a members to pointer up.

It is reported those who practical for loans would have their applications authorized if they sealed adult for a MLM. This will cost them RM6,700 and in return, they will get beauty products, presumably value that much.

He was vocalization to reporters when met after distributing bubur lambuk (porridge) packets during a Ramadan concert here currently in and with Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement (Gerah) campaign.

MACC has also distributed a porridge to a open during 4 other locations in Putrajaya including a Putrajaya military headquarters, Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department, Putrajaya Hospital and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.

In another development, Dzulkifli denied claims that a military officer who was found passed with a gunshot on his front during Pasir Puteh Police Headquarters was connected to a MACC.

“There is no news joining MACC to a box during all,” he pronounced when asked to criticism on a claims that a officer was being investigated by a MACC that led to his suicide. — Bernama

