MACC confirms arrested sec-gen is from from Rural and Regional Development Ministry

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 59-year-old Datuk currently over suspected corruption. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 59-year-old ‘Datuk’ currently over suspected corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Jan 4 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reliable that a a think who was arrested progressing currently is from a Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

According to The Star Online, MACC emissary arch commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki pronounced a think was a stream Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

Azam pronounced in a matter progressing that a 59-year-old think was arrested during his residence in USJ Subang Jaya during 8am.

The group also arrested a 29-year-old particular who is believed to have perceived and defended deduction of a bribes from contractors, suppliers and vendors that were related with a secretary-general.

MACC seized and confiscated money and bullion bars value around RM3 million.

