Penang MACC executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban (second left) pronounced another executive had been incarcerated to support in a Zakat Pulau Pinang swindle probe. — Bernama record picGEORGE TOWN, May 10 — Another executive was remanded currently by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to support in a Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) swindle probe.

The 42-year-old lady was arrested during about 8pm final night, only hours after 11 others were remanded over a same case.

Penang MACC executive Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban pronounced a executive was arrested when she came in to give her matter during MACC domicile here.

“She has been remanded for 6 days from today,” he pronounced when contacted.

It is learnt that MACC might be detaining some-more suspects in a box over a subsequent few days.

Yesterday, in an operation called “Ops Miskin, MACC arrested 4 ZPP officials during a ZPP bureau in Bukit Mertajam.

They alone arrested 7 contractors, and all 11 were remanded yesterday until May 15.

They were believed to be operative together on growth projects underneath ZPP and dividing a increase from a projects among themselves.

Abdul Aziz yesterday claimed one of a ZPP officials, a Datuk, had allegedly perceived valuables, money and cheques from several contractors and suppliers as an provocation to endowment certain projects to them.

The box is being investigated underneath Section 17 (a) and Section 17 (b) along with Section 23 of a MACC Act for usurpation and giving benefit and regulating one’s position for gratification.

Earlier today, state Islamic affairs cabinet authority Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim pronounced a zakat supports were not influenced in this case.

He pronounced ZPP will extend a full team-work to MACC on this case.

