MACC annals matter of coercion group arch on RM40,000 golf set

June 16, 2017

PUTRAJAYA, Jun 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) currently available a matter of a director-general of an coercion group concerning a golf set value RM45,000 that he received.

According to sources in MACC, statements were also available from 3 officers including a personal partner of a director-general on a case.

“The man, in his 50s, was believed to have perceived a golf set value some-more than RM40,000 from certain parties.

“MACC has available a matter from a male during his bureau currently and review is underway,” he said.

The source pronounced no arrests were done on a box to date. — Bernama

Comments

comments

  • Published: 15 hours ago on June 16, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 16, 2017 @ 11:20 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

