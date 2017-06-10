Dzulkifli pronounced a review would be finalised a soonest probable though would take some time should a papers concerned and review routine engage buliding outward a country. — Bernama picKEPALA BATAS, Jun 9 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be recording statements from several witnesses in a nearby destiny in tie with a review into Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV).

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad pronounced all a witnesses who would be called adult to promote a examine on a government-linked company, including FGV’s authority and comparison members of a government team.

“MACC has collected a compulsory papers from FGV domicile and now, my officers are scrutinising a papers to see who needs to be called to give statements.

“The witnesses can be anyone from a FGV care including a chairman, theme to a commentary from a papers and contribution of a box that are being scrutinised by my officers,” he told reporters after attending MACC’s ‘Ihya Ramadan’ programme during Masjid Al Jamiul Badawi in Kepala Batas here today.

Dzulkifli pronounced a review would be finalised a soonest probable though would take some time should a papers concerned and review routine engage buliding outward a country.

He also pronounced a elect perceived several reports per to a review though refused to exhibit either the reports were lodged per abuse of energy or corruption.

“I can't tell either a review leads to crime or abuse of energy as a box is being investigated. All we can contend is that a review will be carried out in a comprehensive, veteran and pure manner,” pronounced Dzulkifli.

It was reported that an MACC group took 8 hours yesterday to collect a papers during a bureau of FGV arch executive officer (CEO) Datuk Zakaria Arshad on a 45th building of a Menara Felda building here per a emanate of remuneration to a auxiliary company.

Last Wednesday, Zakaria, armed with several papers in tie with FGV, incited adult during a MACC domicile in Putrajaya to give a matter on several business exchange by a company’s subsidiary, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd.

On Tuesday (June 6,) Zakaria, as good as FGV Group arch financial officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd comparison ubiquitous manager Kamarzaman Karim, and FGV Trading CEO Ahmad Salman Omar were systematic to go on leave with evident effect.

FGV has told Bursa Malaysia that Zakaria is on leave while an review into a series of exchange undertaken by a subsidiary, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd was carried out. ― Bernama

