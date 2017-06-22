Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad says MACC is still looking for pivotal witnesses to support investigations into a crime box in Melaka. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 17 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still looking for pivotal witnesses to support investigations into a crime box associated to collection of bribes from operators of bootleg gambling and massage centres in Melaka.

MACC arch commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad pronounced this after a group unsuccessful to snippet several pivotal witnesses believed to have left a country.

“Some of them have fled a country, while a rest are still in hiding.

“We are still tracking them down to finish a investigation,” he pronounced after rising ‘Sahabat SPRM’ programme in a selling mall here today.

Commenting on Sarawak Report allegations joining several tip Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) officials with a categorical suspects, he pronounced MACC would usually take movement including job a Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, after serve investigation.

“Let us examine first, we will call him if necessary.

“The MACC can't use claims done in an essay on a internet as evidence. We can usually act formed on a investigation,” he said.

As of May 25 this year, a sum of 13 people, including 9 military crew in Melaka have been incarcerated to support investigations into a case.

On a “Sahabat SPRM” programme, he pronounced a group would use 2,200 7-Eleven preference store premises opposite a nation to widespread anti-corruption messages.

“We wish by this campaign, it would inspire people to news on crime as flyers are accessible during a 7-Eleven outlets to support them,” he said. ― Bernama

