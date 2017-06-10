Police arrested a male who was brandishing a machete as he attempted to shun military investigation during Ayer Tawar, Manjung nearby here today. — AFP picLUMUT, Jun 6 — Police had to glow a warning shot before impediment a male who was brandishing a machete as he attempted to shun military investigation during Ayer Tawar, Manjung nearby here today.

State Criminal Investigation Department arch Datuk Gan Tian Kee pronounced in a 5am occurrence a military group attempted to stop a think who was roving a Honda EX 5 motorcycle as he was behaving suspiciously.

Instead of stopping, a 50-year-old male attempted to strike a policemen as he sped off, he said.

“Three policemen gave follow on their motorcycles and as they approached him he threw a cosmetic bag containing thievery collection that strike one of a policemen.

“The policemen continued to follow a think adult to Kampung Banjar, Ayer Tawar before a think took out a machete and started overhanging a arms in a melancholy manner,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Gan pronounced in an act of self-defence, one of a policemen dismissed a shot during a suspect’s right knee that threw him off his motorcycle.

He pronounced on inspection, 6 packets suspected to enclose heroin and syabu were found in a suspect’s shirt pocket, adding that a machete and H2O siphon were detected on a motorcycle.

“The engine series of a car was found tampered and there was no record of a framework number,” he added.

He pronounced a think had 9 prior rapist record including philosophy for thievery and thievery and his urine was tested certain for methamphetamine.

He pronounced a think who is from Taiping and worked as a plumber was taken to a Ayer Tawar military hire before being sent to a Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment.

Gan pronounced military would find a remand sequence for a think tomorrow and a box would be investigated underneath Section 353 and 188 of a Penal Code for regulating rapist force to deter a open menial from discharging his duties and Section 29 (1) of a Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 6 (1) of a Corrosive, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama

