Lim Guan Eng says a state supervision has finished RM300 million value of projects in a state given 2008 with 60 per cent on a mainland. — File pic GEORGE TOWN, Mar 31 — A vast apportionment of a Penang government’s infrastructure and growth devise is focused on a mainland partial of a state, Lim Guan Eng pronounced today.

The Penang arch apportion pronounced a state supervision had finished RM300 million value of projects in a state given 2008.

“Out of a RM300 million spent, RM124 million value of projects are on a island and RM182 million value of projects are on a mainland,” he pronounced in a press discussion during his bureau today.

This meant that roughly 60 per cent of a projects are on a mainland.

These projects enclosed housing, drainage and other infrastructure projects.

Lim pronounced Penang Development Corporation (PDC) also implemented a sum 163 projects on a mainland value RM1.8 billion and 87 projects on a island value RM400 million, where a bulk of a projects are on a mainland.

“These showed that a state supervision is also focused on a mainland and we did not slight a mainland as indicted by a domestic opponents,” he said.

He pronounced a state ensured that growth are focused on both a mainland and a island.

“The ride master devise also enclosed both a island and a mainland,” he said.

