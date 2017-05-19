Malaysia and Qatar in talks over tourism, education, visa waiver

The discussions were lifted during Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s assembly and meetings with Qatari leaders on a margins of a new 17th Doha Forum in Doha. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, May 16 — Malaysia and Qatar have exchanged views on far-reaching trimming shared matters quite on tourism, preparation and waiver of visa for Malaysian citizens.

The discussions were lifted during Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s assembly and meetings with Qatari leaders on a margins of a new 17th Doha Forum in Doha.

On Sunday, Anifah had an assembly with a Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani and called on a Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Khalifa Al-Thani after in a day.

A day earlier, a Malaysian unfamiliar apportion had met his Qatar counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“The meetings and assembly were directed during re-affirming and serve strengthening a existent shared family between Malaysia and Qatar,” pronounced Wisma Putra in a matter here today.

It (Wisma Putra) pronounced in a assembly with a Qatari Emir, Anifah conveyed a greetings of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and a Malaysian Government, and reiterated that Malaysia was looking brazen to welcoming His Highness to Malaysia on Oct 16-17 this year.

In their discussions, they echoed that both countries would sojourn committed to realising a full intensity of a shared family between Malaysia and Qatar. Anifah also congratulated and applauded a Qatari Emir and Qatar Government for a beginning of stability to organize a Doha Forum to yield an glorious height for supervision officials, process makers, academicians and scholars to sell views and to share practice and best practices in addressing a stream tellurian political, mercantile and amicable challenges.

Wisma Putra pronounced during a call on a Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah and Anifah voiced views that there remained outrageous intensity for collaboration, quite in a margin of tourism, health tourism and investment.

Both countries concluded towards finalising several memoranda of bargain to be sealed during a State Visit of Emir of Qatar to Malaysia, it added.

Wisma Putra pronounced during a call on a Qatar unfamiliar minister, a contention was centred around several bilateral, informal and tellurian issues such as a United States-North Korea crisis, South China Sea and a conflicts in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, as good as remodel of a United Nations Security Council.

“Both unfamiliar ministers reiterated a joining to continue to work together to serve raise shared family between both countries,” it said.

Wisma Putra pronounced Malaysia was confident a meetings between Anifah and a Qatari leaders would minister profoundly towards a encouragement of fraternal family between a dual countries on several issues of mutual interest. — Bernama

