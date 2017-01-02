Loading...
Malaysia condemns Istanbul nightclub attack

By   /  January 2, 2017  /  Comments Off on Malaysia condemns Istanbul nightclub attack

Police secure a area nearby an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, Jan 1, 2017. Reuters picPolice secure a area nearby an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, Jan 1, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Malaysia has strongly cursed a conflict by a gunman during a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey that claimed a lives of 39 while 69 others were injured.

Wisma Putra in a matter pronounced a supervision of Malaysia by a embassy in Ankara was operative closely with authorities in Turkey to establish if any Malaysian was influenced in a attack.

“Thus far, there has been no acknowledgment of any Malaysian, including students study there, influenced by a incident. The embassy will be in hold with a authorities in Istanbul for a latest information,” pronounced Wisma Putra in a statement.

Wisma Putra also suggested Malaysians vital or formulation to revisit Istanbul or other cities in Turkey to be clever and impute to a authorities to safeguard their reserve and follow a directives released by a Turkish authorities.

“Malaysia also wishes to offer a condolences to a victims of a comfortless attack,” pronounced Wisma Putra.

According to reports, an armed gunman shot during congregation of a night bar who were ushering a New Year. — Bernama

