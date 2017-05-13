File design shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak jolt palm with China President Xi Jingping during Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, Nov 3, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is assured Malaysia will advantage from a doing of a One Belt One Road beginning by China due to a country’s vital location.

Besides benefiting from a aspect of holistic connectivity, he pronounced a beginning could minister to a internal mercantile development.

“God willing, we will leave for China early tomorrow morning to attend a Belt and Road Forum that is also approaching to be attended by 28 heads of other countries during a invitation of President Xi Jinping.

“This forum is an critical bulletin in ensuring Malaysia could suffer a fruits of a One Belt One Road beginning that is staid to urge a inhabitant economy by a some-more extensive connectivity,” he pronounced in a blog post on a www.najibrazak.com site today.

China denounced a One Belt One Road beginning in 2013 as a growth plan that focuses on connectivity and team-work among several countries.

It has dual components — a Silk Road Economic Belt that will be determined along a Eurasian land mezzanine from a Pacific seashore to a Baltic Sea, and a 21st century Maritime Silk Road.

The Prime Minister will have a operative revisit to China from tomorrow until May 16 during a invitation of that country’s tip leader.

Apart from attending a forum, Najib will also see for himself a success of Alibaba, a association in Hangzhou that has combined over 36,000 pursuit opportunities as good as altered a mercantile ecosystem of companies to be some-more energetic and exclusive.

Najib pronounced a knowledge and imagination of Jack Ma, a owner of Alibaba and now a inhabitant digital economy adviser, was means to boost a Malaysian economy by a Digital Free Trade Zone that was launched in March.

“In boosting a tide of growth and transformation, we am assured a Digital Free Trade Zone, that is projected to beget 60,000 pursuit opportunities, will turn a initial digital heart outward China,” he said.

With a giveaway trade zone, a Prime Minister is certain tiny and middle entrepreneurs in a nation have a event to entrance general markets some-more simply and boost their business returns.

“I am assured this revisit will move advantages to both countries not usually from a aspects of shared ties though also corner ventures in terms of investment, trade and business,” he added. — Bernama

