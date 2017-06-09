The Emir of Qatar Tamim Hamad al-Thani attends a final event of a South American-Arab Countries summit, in Riyadh Nov 11, 2015. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 7 — Malaysia hopes a predicament involving Qatar and other Middle Eastern states will be resolved but delay.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced this was since togetherness was a substructure for informal and general progress.

“Malaysia wants to be friends with all nations and we are still progressing good ties with a friends. The predicament involving a countries endangered is a informal problem,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister, told this to reporters after attending an “Assimilation of Noble Values” programme for his ministry’s staff during a Police Training Centre here tonight.

Asked if Saudi Arabia had practical any vigour on Malaysia per a crisis, Ahmad Zahid replied in a negative. — Bernama

