China is Malaysia’s biggest trade partner, contributing 16 per cent or RM1.5 trillion according to Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 12 ― China’s pierce to tie a collateral outflows will “indirectly” impact Malaysia’s economy, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani pronounced today.

The Asian hulk is Malaysia’s biggest trade partner, contributing 16 per cent or RM1.5 trillion according to Johari.

“When it affects China’s domestic economy, in a way, Malaysia will be influenced indirectly.

“Our sum trade with China is 16 per cent, about RM1.5 trillion. If a domestic economy in China is affected, to a certain border it will impact us,” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as revelation reporters here today.

Johari was reported to have commented on a Chinese supervision restricting a adults from converting a yuan into unfamiliar currencies to buy skill overseas.

Malaysia has been among a countries attracting a inundate of mainland Chinese investors recently, with a Forest City genuine estate plan in Johor sketch reportedly 90 per cent of buyers from there.

