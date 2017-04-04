Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin warns that a supervision will have to flare out some-more for pensions with an approaching boost in life expectancy. — File picPUTRAJAYA, Mar 30 — Malaysia competence be confronting a intensity predicament with pensions by a year 2050 due to a aloft race of retirees joined with aloft life outlook rates, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin warned today.

Speaking during a Transformasi Nasional (TN50) discourse event during a Finance Ministry here, Khairy remarkable that a supervision has to flare out some-more in terms of pensions as a race series of pensioners will roughly double by then.

“Right now we have 9 per cent of a race above a age of 60. By 2050, we competence have 16 per cent of a race above 60,” he said.

“Life outlook is approaching to boost to 100 years, so that means from retirement age a supervision has to compensate pensions for 40 years,” he added.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments