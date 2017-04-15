KLIA etiquette director-general Hamzah Sundang (second from right) poses with rhino horns that were seized on Apr 7 from Mozambique to Kuala Lumpur around Doha, during a news discussion during a airfield in Sepang Apr 10, 2017. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, April 10 — Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhinoceros horns alien from Mozambique, weighing 51.4 kg and value RM13.7 million (US$3.1 million), a comparison etiquette central pronounced today.

Airport etiquette executive Datuk Hamzah Sundang pronounced officials behaving on a spill detected a horns in a wooden bin during a Kuala Lumpur International Airport load depot final Friday.

The transport is a latest denote that Malaysia has turn an Asian movement heart for a unlawful ivory and rhino horn trade.

The crate, listed as containing art objects, was alien from Mozambique on house a Qatar Airways moody that transited in Doha before nearing in Malaysia, Hamzah pronounced in a statement.

Hamzah pronounced a end was listed as being in a city of Nilai in Malaysia’s southern state of Negri Sembilan though it was a fake address.

Rhino horn has been used in normal Chinese medicine for thousands of years and is also forged into rarely cherished draught cups.

Under Malaysian law, it is an corruption to import rhino horns but a licence.

In Apr final year Malaysia broken 9.5 tonnes of elephant ivory that it had seized over a years, in a pierce dictated to deter smugglers who have prolonged used a nation as a trans-shipment point.

Malaysia has formerly announced in council that 4,624 ivory tusks were confiscated between 2011 and 2014.

Ivory from African elephants is typically smuggled to Asia where it is forged into ornaments.

Hamzah also pronounced 2.12 kg of ketamine value RM94.4 million was confiscated during a airport’s bill depot from a immigrant who arrived final Wednesday from Chennai in India.

“During an X-ray of a man’s bag, we found white crystals that we trust was ketamine,” he said.

Hamzah pronounced a box was being investigated underneath a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that carries a imperative genocide chastisement on conviction. — AFP

Comments

comments