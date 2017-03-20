Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced Malaysia has a possess laws and enlightenment that should be reputable by Walt Disney. ― Picture by Choo Choy May KLUANG, Mar 18 ― The supervision is organisation in a mount to not concede a screening of a film Beauty and a Beast in a nation if Walt Disney could not accommodate a Film Censorship Board’s ask for a teenager cut involving a happy scene.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced Malaysia has a possess laws and enlightenment that should be reputable by Walt Disney.

Any films on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), a supervision will not concede (for screening) given a elements portrayed in a film could change us,” he told reporters when asked on a screening of a film that had been shelved.

He was met after a opening of a National Anti-Drugs and Prisons Day jubilee by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a Simpang Renggam Prison nearby here today.

Nur Jazlan also questioned a refusal by Walt Disney to accommodate a ask by the bury house to cut a happy scene.

“They can do that (not wanting to cut a scene) given a Malaysian marketplace is small, if not screened (in Malaysia), they will not remove much.

“If it is China, Russia or a United States, they (Walt Disney) would positively crawl to their demand,” he added.

The film was to be screened in a nation given yesterday, though had to be suspended as there was a debate on a happy character, LeFou. ― Bernama

