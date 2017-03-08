Ahmad Zahid pronounced North Koreans will be compulsory to obtain a visa before entering Malaysia for inhabitant confidence reasons. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Mar 2 — From Monday (March 6), all North Koreans have to request for visa to enter Malaysia, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced a preference that will be gazetted soon, was done after deliberation that inhabitant confidence is a priority.

“I wish a preference of a Home Ministry will be implemented by a Immigration Department for a consequence of inhabitant security,” he told a press discussion after a ministry’s Excellent Service Award rite here, today.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced a preference to levy a visa was done in his ability as a Home Minister.

Previously, adults of North Korea and Malaysia usually need to use their passports to enter both a countries. — Bernama

