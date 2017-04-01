A North Korean dwindle flies on a pillar during a North Korean embassy in Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur Mar 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Apr 1 — Malaysia will say tactful ties with North Korea and will not tighten a embassy in Pyongyang, pronounced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He pronounced Malaysia also hoped that Pyongyang would do likewise.

“We have no enterprise to disjoin tactful ties with North Korea and we wish North Korea will do a same,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) chairman, told this to reporters after attending MCPF’s 24th annual-general assembly here today.

The tactful tensions between Malaysia and North Korea in a final dual month eased rather when 9 Malaysians who were barred from withdrawal North Korea following a tactful quarrel between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang, arrived safely home on Friday.

The tragedy between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang was triggered following a murdering of Kim Jong-nam, 46, a elder hermit of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un during a KL International Airport 2 (klia2) here on Feb 13.

Ahmad Zahid also explained that Malaysia did not done any trade-offs in saving a 9 Malaysians in Pyongyang though it was formed on a bargain achieved by both countries.

“This not about a swap, this is about understanding,” he said.

On a standing of North Koreans still in Malaysia, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, pronounced a supervision now authorised them to lapse to North Korea.

However, North Koreans still in this nation were still theme to Immigration regulations, he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments