Media member had been watchful for Mohamad Nizan Mohamad’s attainment given 6am during a KL International Airport (KLIA). ― Bernama picSEPANG, Feb 22 ― The Malaysian Ambassador to North Korea Mohamad Nizan Mohamad, who was called behind to Kuala Lumpur final Monday for “consultations” arrived during a KL International Airport (KLIA) here today.

He arrived on a Malaysia Airlines moody MH0361 from Beijing that overwhelmed down during 9.37am, though managed to equivocate a press that had been watchful during a exit during a attainment gymnasium and a VIP room.

Media representatives, who had been watchful given 6am, were after sensitive by a airfield staff that Mohamad Nizan had left KLIA.

Last Monday, Wisma Putra called behind a envoy in Pyongyang and systematic North Korea’s envoy to Malaysia, Kang Chol, to explain his remarks on a genocide of Kim Jong-nam, a half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un.

Kang Chol had reportedly portrayed that a Malaysian supervision had a dark bulletin and that it had colluded with outmost powers in doing Jong-nam’s death.

On Feb 13, Jong-nam was during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) during about 8am, watchful for his moody to Macau, when a lady unexpected lonesome his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

Jong-nam, who arrived in Malaysia from Macau on Feb 6, sought assistance during a patron use opposite and was rushed to a Putrajaya Hospital, though died on a way. ― Bernama

