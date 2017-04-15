A Malaysian was incarcerated by Indonesian authorities in Mataram for wearing a T-shirt with an picture of a comrade produce and sickle symbol. — AFP record picJAKARTA, Apr 14 — A Malaysian was incarcerated by Indonesian authorities in Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, for wearing a T-shirt with an picture of a comrade produce and sickle pitch that has been criminialized in a republic.

Mataram Section Police Chief Taufik was quoted by online media as observant that military incarcerated a Malaysian, identified as Mohamad Tarmizi Mohamad Nordin, 50, during a hotel in Kota Mataram yesterday, following a tip-off.

The Malaysian was found during a hotel run and was wearing a T-shirt with a comrade symbol, he said.

According to Taufik, when questioned, Mohamad Tarmizi pronounced he was not wakeful of a anathema by a Indonesian supervision on a use of a comrade symbol.

He pronounced a military seized a T-shirt and afterwards expelled Mohamad Tarmizi after giving him a warning.

Mohamad Tarmizi was in Mataram on business and a military did not find other communist-related equipment on him, pronounced Taufik. — Bernama

