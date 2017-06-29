Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced IS organisation member Mahmud Ahmad was believed to have transient with Abu Sayyaf arch Isnilon Hapilon in Basilan. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 25 — Police believed Islamic State belligerent organisation member Dr Mahmud Ahmad who was allegedly killed in a strife in Marawi, a Philippines has left a area.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a former Universiti Malaya techer was believed to have transient with Isnilon Hapilon, a conduct of a Abu Sayyaf organisation in Basilan.

“The Philippine authorities sensitive that Hapilon had transient from Marawi and there is a large probability that Mahmud was with him.

“We can't endorse this though we have perceived information from a applicable parties in a Philippines observant Mahmud is still alive,” he pronounced during a media discussion during a IGP’s Aidilfitri open residence in Bukit Aman here today.

Last Friday, Khalid denied a news that Mahmud was killed in a strife in Marawi City together with associate militants there. — Bernama

