Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Malaysian IS-linked belligerent Mahmud Ahmad believed to have fled Marawi

By   /  June 29, 2017  /  Comments Off on Malaysian IS-linked belligerent Mahmud Ahmad believed to have fled Marawi

    Print       Email

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced IS organisation member Mahmud Ahmad was believed to have transient with Abu Sayyaf arch Isnilon Hapilon in Basilan. Reuters picInspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced IS organisation member Mahmud Ahmad was believed to have transient with Abu Sayyaf arch Isnilon Hapilon in Basilan. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 25 — Police believed Islamic State belligerent organisation member Dr Mahmud Ahmad who was allegedly killed in a strife in Marawi, a Philippines has left a area.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a former Universiti Malaya techer was believed to have transient with Isnilon Hapilon, a conduct of a Abu Sayyaf organisation in Basilan.

“The Philippine authorities sensitive that Hapilon had transient from Marawi and there is a large probability that Mahmud was with him.

“We can't endorse this though we have perceived information from a applicable parties in a Philippines observant Mahmud is still alive,” he pronounced during a media discussion during a IGP’s Aidilfitri open residence in Bukit Aman here today.

Last Friday, Khalid denied a news that Mahmud was killed in a strife in Marawi City together with associate militants there. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 20 mins ago on June 29, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 29, 2017 @ 11:44 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Immigration counters full due to final notation E-card applications

Read More →