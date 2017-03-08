Kam Chol, widely reported to be Kim Jong-nam, a elder half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, was murdered during Terminal 2 of a Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — A Malaysian lady staying in Pyongyang was unknowingly about a temporarily anathema on Malaysians from withdrawal North Korea.

“Is that so. We did not accept any news about a ban,” was her evident response when contacted by Bernama here today. She declined to divulge her temperament and pronounced that she had no thought about a anathema imposed by Pyongyang today.

International news agencies have splashed a news about a ban, that would take outcome until a stream ‘tension’ is resolved.

She pronounced a Malaysian Ambassador to North Korea (Mohamad Nizan Mohamad) was not in Pyongyang during a impulse as a latter was called behind by a Malaysian supervision final month.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican pronounced 11 Malaysians in Pyongyang were safe.

North Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol was announced Persona Non Grata by a Malaysian supervision Saturday and was given 48 hours to leave a country. He left Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pyongyang also diminished Malaysian Ambassador to North Korea Mohamad Nizan Mohamad Monday and given him a same 48-hour ultimatum.

Then Pyongyang currently announced a proxy anathema on Malaysians from withdrawal North Korea in that Kuala Lumpur reacted by temporarily prohibiting North Korea’s embassy officials and staff from withdrawal Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur diminished Kang Chol since of his scornful ungrounded remarks opposite Malaysia and disrespecting a country’s laws.

Among others, Kang Chol claimed that Kuala Lumpur was colluding with ‘hostile’ nations opposite North Korea, questioned a police’s review into a murder examine over Kam Chol and claimed a review could not be trusted.

Kam Chol, widely reported to be Kim Jong-nam, a elder half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, was murdered during a Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13.

It was reported that Jong-nam was watchful for his moody to Macau during KLIA2 when dual women unexpected wiped his face with a glass that was after identified as a VX haughtiness agent.

Jong-nam reportedly sought assistance during a patron use opposite during a airfield and was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital though died on a way. — Bernama

