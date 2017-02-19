Flowers on arrangement for sale forward of a Valentines’s Day during Floristika in Bangsar Feb 13, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Malaysian consumers are formulation to spend tighten to RM700 on normal on Valentine’s Day, according to a MasterCard’s Consumer Purchasing Priorities Survey.

In a statement, MasterCard pronounced about 62 per cent of Malaysians designed on imprinting a day of adore by going out for a special meal, while 63 per cent would provide their desired ones to gifts.

“Flowers are also a elite choice for Malaysian consumers (27 per cent), followed by trinket (23 per cent), as good as, garments and leather products (22 per cent),” it said.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, consumers designed to spend on normal US$133 (RM592) as Valentine’s Day gifts with China heading a container during US$310, followed by Hong Kong (US$282) and Taiwan (US$271).

The information for a Asia-Pacific was formed on Consumer Purchasing Priorities for a initial half of 2017, whereby 9,123 people in 18 markets opposite a segment aged between 18 and 64 were asked about their spending skeleton for Valentine’s Day 2017.

Although flowers reigned as a present of choice, according to a second annual tellurian MasterCard Love Index, a recognition competence not final subsequent year.

The index suggested that sales of flowers were wilting in a Asia-Pacific, carrying seen a 34 per cent diminution in exchange between 2014 and 2016.

The MasterCard Love Index was combined by analysing credit, withdraw and prepaid label exchange over a three-year period. — Bernama

