PUTRAJAYA, 13 Feb — The series of work force decreased by 0.3 per cent in Dec 2016 to 14.79 million compared to a prior month’s 14.83 million, pronounced a Statistics Department.

In a matter here today, a dialect pronounced a work force appearance rate (LFPR) in Dec 2016 was 67.6 per cent, down 0.1 commission indicate compared to a prior month.

Year-on-year (yoy) comparison showed that a LFPR in Dec 2016 fell 0.3 commission indicate compared to Dec 2015, it said.

The dialect pronounced a umemployment rate for Dec 2016 was 3.5 per cent, adult 0.1 commission indicate compared to a prior month.

Meanwhile, on yoy comparison, stagnation rate was 0.1 commission indicate aloft than Dec 2015.

It pronounced that a information was subsequent from a Labour Force Survey, that was conducted to collect information on a structure and placement of work force, practice and unemployment. — Bernama

