Malaysia’s passport, now fourth many absolute globally

April 25, 2017

The Malaysian pass is ranked a fourth many absolute globally. File picThe Malaysian pass is ranked a fourth many absolute globally. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 ― The Malaysian pass is now a fourth many absolute out of 199 countries, according to latest investigate by Global Passport Power Rank.

It ties with 7 other countries like Austria, Belgium, Japan, a Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland, providing a holders visa-free entrance to 156 countries.

However, a Malaysian pass is still behind southern neighbour Singapore, that together with Germany, were ranked a many absolute passports in a same index with their visa-free entrance to 159 countries.

The Passport Index is grown by Arton Capital, a financial advisory organisation specialising in financier programmes for chateau and citizenship.

The Malaysian pass appears to have gained a boost from 4 years ago.

In a 2013 Visa Restrictions Index  by Henley Partners, a tellurian consulting organisation in general chateau and citizenship planning, a Malaysia’s pass was ranked a ninth best in a world.

The apart 2013 consult showed Malaysian pass holders could strut into 163 countries but a visa.

