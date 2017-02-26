Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. — record picJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 25 — A 57-year-old male was arrested after he was believed to have released an descent and inciting matter opposite a Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar here.

Johor Police arch Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd pronounced a male was incarcerated by military following a news of amicable media abuse yesterday over remarks deemed descent and inciting that could bluster a country’s peace and prosperity.

He pronounced a male was arrested with a team-work of a Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters Crime Investigation Department during 10.45pm.

“The think done a remarks by Facebook and following his arrest, a military have also seized a sim label and a mobile phone believed to be used by a man,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

The box is investigated underneath Section 233(1)(a) of a Communications and Multimedia 1998, that on self-assurance carries a excellent not surpassing RM50,000 or a jail tenure of adult to one year or both and serve excellent of RM1,000 for each day a corruption is continued after conviction.

Meanwhile Wan Ahmad Najmuddin suggested a people not to injustice any use focus to emanate fake statements or statements to annoy, persecute, dominate and harass others.

As a nation of multi eremite and secular background, he pronounced mutual respect, politeness and goodness were really critical in ensuring inhabitant harmony.

“I also like to remind that Johor military will not concede and will take unrelenting movement opposite those involved,” he said. — Bernama

