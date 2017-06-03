Loading...
Man beaten adult for molesting lady dies

June 3, 2017

The male was beaten by a host and afterwards handed over to a military before being taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for medical treatment. Google screencapThe male was beaten by a host and afterwards handed over to a military before being taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for medical treatment. — Google screencapKUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A male who was beaten comatose by a host in Alor Setar for allegedly fondling a sales partner final week has died from his injuries.

According to a Star Online news portal, a 31-year-old’s genocide was reliable by Kota Setar OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Rozi Jidin.

The male had depressed into a coma after a conflict on Sunday and had been on life support until his genocide today.

Mohd Rozi pronounced 5 people have been arrested over a incident, including a lady who was allegedly molested.

He combined that a box was now personal as murder.

According to a prior Bernama report, a male was beaten by a host who listened a screams from a lady entrance from a toilet of a building on Jalan Putra in Alor Setar.

The male was afterwards handed over to a military before being taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for medical treatment.

