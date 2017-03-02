The High Court condemned a boiler upkeep male to to 4 years’ jail on a assign of giving support to a militant organisation and dual years’ jail for possession of equipment associated to terrorism. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, 28 Feb — A boiler upkeep crew was condemned to a sum of 6 years’ jail by a High Court here currently for giving support and possession of equipment associated to a Islamic State militant group.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah handed down a judgment on Roshelmyzan Husain, 33, after a father of dual pleaded guilty to a dual charges.

He was condemned to 4 years’ jail on a assign of giving support to a militant organisation and dual years’ jail for possession of equipment associated to terrorism.

However, Azman systematic Roshelmyzan to offer a jail sentences parallel from a date of his detain on Jun 29 final year.

In a judgement, Azman pronounced a justice took into comment a accused’s guilty defence and regret, though a punishment had to simulate a trust of a justice so that others would not dedicate a same mistake.

“You have a shortcoming towards your family, we should not have focused on matters that are of no benefit. The swell in record facilitates a authorities to detect a person’s movement and this, not many people know,” he added.

Roshelmyzan pleaded guilty to giving support to a Islamic State organisation by a Telegram focus in a discuss organisation “Gagak Hitam” on his handphone at Telok Kapas, Rantau Panjang, Klang, during 7.57am on Mar 30, 2016.

The charge, underneath Section 130J(1)(a) of a Penal Code, provides an seizure for life, or seizure for adult to 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be probable to damage of any skill used in tie with the

commission of a offence.

For possession of terrorism-related items, he certified to carrying in his possession a video and an picture relating to a Islamic State organisation on his handphone during Sime Darby Plantations Sdn Bhd Building, Nuri Refinery, Lebuh Sultan Muhamed 1, Kawasan Perusahaan PKNS Fasa 2, Bandar Sultan Sulaiman, Port Klang, during 2.10pm

on Jun 29, 2016.

The assign was done underneath Section 130JB (1)(a) of a Penal Code and punishable with an seizure for adult to 7 years, or with fine, and shall also be probable to damage of equipment of a items, on conviction.

In mitigation, Roshelmyzan, represented by lawyers Syahredzan Johan and Louis Liow, pronounced he was repentant and betrothed not to repeat a mistake, that was his initial offence.

The charge was conducted by emissary open prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor. — Bernama

